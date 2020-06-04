Series of photographs by the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday showed traders and artisans in Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja defying the protocols put out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to check the spread of Coronavirus Disease on the country.

The photographs, taken at the Madalla Market in Niger State; Zuba in the FCT; and Wuse, also in the FCT, had the traders and artisans not using face masks and failing to observe social distancing.

The market in Madalla was hugely overcrowded, with traders and shoppers not using face masks.

Some children in Zuba were seen at a public tap fetching water without using face masks or observing social distancing.

Some artisans waiting for patronage were also spotted around Wuse Market in Abuja not observing distancing and using face masks.