Peter Obi’s name on NYSC, UNN certificates different, Labour Party chieftain alleges

National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has alleged a discrepancy in the credentials of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

Arabambi made this known in an interview on AIT while reacting to Obi’s press conference on the controversy over Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate.

The LP’s national spokesperson said he was among the people who screened Obi before the presidential primary of the party.

According to him, the name written on Obi’s academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was not the same written on his National Youth Service Corps certificate.

“I was part of the people who did screening for him. In the form EC9, we gave him, he wrote that he attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka and he wrote that he finished his youth service but unfortunately, in the final submission of the form, he only submitted his school certificate,” Arabambi said.

“So something is fishy and I want to say the name the school sent for mobilization was not what was written on his NYSC certificate and he knows that.

“This destination that he is going, I don’t know what he wants to achieve. We have before the Supreme Court his own petition and the pleadings are not there, you are now calling out someone to come and reveal his true identity.

“For us, we don’t know the true identity of Peter Obi even in the Labour Party because everything was shrouded in secrecy at that time between him and Abure in Asaba.

“You know we were rushing because we had just a day to do our presidential primary and that was why he was able to get away with it, but we have it on record that Obi’s name on his NYSC certificate and the one on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka certificate are different.” he concluded.