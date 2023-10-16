Peter Obi has always been caring — Papal Envoy

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, the Papal Nuncio to the Czech Republic, has given testimony about Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party.

He emphasized that Peter Obi has shown unwavering dedication to serving humanity for several decades, emphasizing that helping and caring for others is an inherent part of his character.

Archbishop Okolo shared this testimony in Nnewi during his 40th priestly anniversary thanksgiving and 15 years as a Nuncio. He stated that Peter Obi did not recently develop his caring nature but has consistently demonstrated that kindness and empathy are integral to his lifestyle.

He recounted that in the 1970s, while he was a school teacher at All Hallows Seminary in Onitsha before advancing to Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu, he made the decision one day to visit his younger brother, Jerry Okolo, at Christ the King College in Onitsha. The Principal of the College at the time, the late Reverend Father Nicholas Tagbo, generously provided him with cans of milk and packets of biscuits to take to his brother.

“When I handed the items to my brother, he said that I should not have bothered because he had enough. He informed me that his classmate and friend, Peter Obi, would regularly visit his mother’s supermarket, retrieve a carton of milk, and share it with all of them,” narrated Archbishop Okolo.

While expressing his admiration for Peter Obi’s character, compassionate lifestyle, and empathy towards humanity, the Nuncio encouraged him to continue doing the same in service to the nation.