Peseiro agrees pay cut, drops Ahmed Musa for São Tomé and Príncipe clash

The name of Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa is conspicuously missing as the national team manager Jose Pereira invited 23 players for next weekend’s AFCON qualification series final-day encounter against Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo.



The Super Eagles’ supremo invited on-field captain William Ekong, defender Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajayi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi, among others, to



Peseiro called three goalkeepers (including home-based Olorunleke Ojo), eight defenders, four midfielders and eight forwards for the game, slated for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday, 10 September.



Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals, but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.



Peseiro has called for the first time Belgium-based centre-back Jordan Torunarigha and forwards Victor Boniface and Gift Orban, and there are recalls for Portugal-based left back Bruno Onyemaechi and defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr. Jose Santos Peseiro have reached an agreement for the latter to continue in his role as Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team of Nigeria, Super Eagles.



As stipulated in the original contract, drawn in May 2022, the Portuguese has been handed the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to, in the minimum, the semi finals of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Cote d’Ivoire in a few months.



Peseiro has steered the Super Eagles through the qualifiers and to a ticket with a match to spare, including a 10-0 record international win against Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco in June 2022.



He has now agreed to continue in the role after accepting a pay cut on his earlier terms, with the new agreement also putting him in charge of the Super Eagles B – the home-based professionals who contest the biennial African Nations Championship.



ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:



Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)



Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); William Ekong (PAOK FC, Greece); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)



Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)



Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Gift Orban (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Boniface (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany)