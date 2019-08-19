The PDP and its candidate in the 2019 Governorship election, David Ombugadu, on Monday prayed the Election Petition Tribunal in Nasarawa, to order a fresh election in the state.

Ombugadu, is challenging the result of the March 9 Governorship Election, in which INEC returned Abdullahi Sule of the APC, as the governor.

Counsel for the PDP, Wale Olanikpekun, SAN, while adopting his final written addresses, alleged that INEC did not comply with the accreditation requirements in more than 90 per cent of the polling units in the state.

He said that they had tendered certified true copies of voter registers to the tribunal, adding, “the total votes that returned the governor did not tally with the number of accredited voters”.

He said: “If there is no compliance with the accreditation process, the law says that the election is invalid and should be declared as such.

“The election conducted on March 9 in Nasarawa state has not complied with the accreditation process, that is what we are holding unto.

“We want the tribunal to declare the election invalid and order a fresh election in the state.”

Also adopting his final argument, Hassan Liman and Adebayo Adelogun, representing the APC and Sule, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for lacking in merit.

They argued that the petitioners’ claims against the accreditation process were merely a figment of their imagination.

After listening to all arguments in the suit, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abba Mohammed, reserved judgment in the matter.

He said: “The tribunal will communicate