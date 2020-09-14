RelatedPosts No Content Available

A 38-year-old pastor, Idowu Samson, was on Monday arraigned before an Iseyin Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl (name withheld).

The prosecutor, Insp. Shaib Shedrack, told the court that the defendant, who operates a church in the Iseyin metropolis, committed the crime on Aug. 19.

“He inserted his finger into the private part of the victim with the claims that he wanted to cast out demons in her.

“He defiled and had carnal knowledge of the young girl before people could notice or get to the church.

“He lied to the parents of the young girl that he would help in washing her of devil and demons and asked them to go home before he committed the offence,’’ Shedrack told the court.

He said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 210 (A) Cap C38, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two counts of defilements and impersonation.

The defence counsel, Ade Bamgbose, pleaded for bail for his client in a liberal term.

The Chief Magistrate, Maaruff Mudashiru, ordered that the accused person be remanded in prison custody pending the ruling on the bail application.

Mudashiru, thereafter, adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for ruling on the bail application and hearing on the matter.