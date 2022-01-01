Pastor Adeboye releases 2022 prophesies for Nigeria, world

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophesies for 2022.

The prophesies, categorised into personal, Nigeria and intercontinental, were released at the church’s Crossover Service.

Adeboye said: “More than 80 per cent of projects starting in 2022 will succeed.

“This year will be a year of the emergence of previously unknown stars.

“In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance).

“Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50%.”

On Nigeria, Adeboye said: “You don’t make omelette without breaking eggs.”

On the Intercontinental scene, he said: “The issue of migration will take a new turn in the new year.

“There will be two monstrous storms (one coming from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific).

“Unless they are weakened, the results will be terrible.”