Over 100 suspected gays nabbed at wedding ceremony + Video, photos

Over 100 suspected gays have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command while allegedly having their wedding ceremony.

This was revealed by the Police Command in a tweet on its Twitter handle and a video seen by The Eagle Online.

The Command tweeted: “Delta State Command have Arrested over hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony.

“We will be going Live Shortly on Facebook to parade the said Suspects.”

The Command has since paraded the suspects on Facebook Live.

More details soon on this news website.