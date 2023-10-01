Otunba Fidipote of Ijebu dies at 90, burial plan unveiled

The Otunba Fidipote of Ijebuland in Ogun State, Otunba W.O. Osinusi, is dead.

The Otunba Fidipote of Ijebu and Chairman, Council of Otunbas of Ijebuland, was said to have died on Saturday.

According to available information, his interment will take place on October 1, 2023 according to Muslim rites.

This will be at 2pm at his residence in Ikangba Housing Estate, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.