OPC, a blessing to Yorubaland, Nigeria — Gani Adams

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday said the Oodua People’s Congress is a blessing to Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

The Yoruba generalissimo said this in Lagos at the Leaders and Stakeholders Ceremony of the OPC on Wednesday.

The event was the grand finale of the week-long activities for the 30th anniversary of OPC.

Adams highlighted the various successes of the foremost Yoruba socio-cultural organisation.

He stated also that in the area of security, it was the advent of OPC in 1994 that brought about the peace across Yorubaland, maintaining that the fear of the group has since remained the beginning of wisdom in Nigeria.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that the cultural promotion across Yorubaland was the best thing that had happened to the Yoruba race.

Also Read:

He stated: “Today’s event marks the end of a nine day programme of the 30th anniversary of OPC.

“I stand before you today as a living testimony of the various successes of the OPC both in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“OPC is a blessing to Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“I became what I am today through the OPC.

“It is the OPC that started the cultural promotion activities across Yorubaland.

“This is made possible through the Olokun Festival Foundation.

“Today, OPC celebrates more than 26 festivals across Yorubaland and even beyond.

“OPC engages in both community and humanitarian services.

“It is the OPC that gave birth to the foremost Yoruba diaspora organisation, the Oodua Progressive Union, in 2011 and today OPU is in 100 countries across the six continents of the world.

“On religion, OPC is moderate and liberal on religious matters.

“Our members practise the three religions.”

Iba Adams urged members to remain faithful to the cause of the organisation, insisting that OPC will continue to advance the cause of Yoruba race and play a pivotal role in developing Yorubaland and Nigeria.

In his remarks, the royal host, Alaige of Orile Agege, Oba Ambaliu Agbedeyi, praised Iba Gani Adams for his efforts at sustaining the core values of the organisation.

Oba Agbedeyo said OPC has helped the traditional institution in many ways.

Also speaking, the Oniladaba of Ladaba Kingdom, Oba Nureni Ebudola Odedina Alugbin, who is also a member of the OPC, said he was happy to be part of the success story of group.

Oba Alugbin said: I am very happy that I am here today.

“I am a beneficiary of the OPC and I think it is a great opportunity for me to be here today.”

Two of the founding members of the OPC: Basorun Adekunle Adesokan and Chief Idowu Adebowale, were present at the event.

The duo eulogised Iba Adams for his spirited efforts at keeping the organisation together after the trying period.

Adebowale said: “We are happy that the baby we co-founded with Aare Gani Adams 30 years ago is now a grown up child and standing tall above all challenges to become the pride of Yoruba race today.”

Awards and Certificates of Honour were presented to all members of the National Executive Council and members of the National Coordinating Council.

Other royal fathers present at the event included the Onirokun of Irokun Kingdom, Oba Buari Ola-Balogun, and Agbegishe of Agbegisheland, Oba Joseph Ikudaisi.

Post Views: 0