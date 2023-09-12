Ondo 33 LCDAs become legal as Akeredolu signs bill into law

The newly-created 33 Local Council Development Areas in Ondo State are now legally recognised by the state as the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has signed the bill for their establishment into law.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Monday.

Olatunde disclosed in the statement that Akeredolu appended his signature to the bill over the weekend when it was presented to him for assent by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide.

According to the statement, some of the Principal Officers of the Assembly present at the signing of the bill included the Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan; Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; and Parliamentary Secretary, Moyinoluwa Ogunwumiju.

The statement said: “With the Governor’s assent, the bill, which had already been passed by the state House of Assembly, now possesses the legal backing for the creation of the LCDAs in Ondo State.

“The establishment of these LCDAs marks a substantial step towards fulfilling Governor Akeredolu’s campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

“Moreover, this initiative underscores Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, as it aims at bringing governance closer to the people, ultimately resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, just as he is poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State.”