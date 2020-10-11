The presence of a former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, failed to count as his party, Zenith Labour Party, lost in Ondo West Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election.

The independent National Electoral Commission announced the loss of the ZLP on Sunday morning despite the fact that Mimiko hails from Ondo town.

According to the result, the All Progressives Congress won in Ondo West LGA.

Its candidate and incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu, polled 15,977 votes, while the flag bearer of the ZLP and Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, came third with 10,159 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, was second with 10,627 votes.