Olubadan in council certifies Olakulehin fit to become Olubadan + Video

The Olubadan-in-Council has certified the Olubadan-designate, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, fit to ascend the throne as Olubadan of Ibadanland.
The Olubadan-in-Council made the declaration at the end of a special meeting with the Olubadan-designate.
The meeting was held at the Oja-Oba palace of the Olubadan on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting had in attendance 10 Olubadan-in-Council members, while the Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, who allegedly said that Olakulehin was not fit, was not at the meeting.
Addressing the newsmen after the meeting, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, said members of the Olubadan-in-Council had done their part as Ibadan kingmakers.
According to Ladoja, a letter will be sent to Governor Seyi Makinde for the government consent before coronation of Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.
He said: “After the governor’s consent, a day for the coronation will be announced.
“We thank everyone for the support as we pray that all of us will be alive to witness the coronation.”