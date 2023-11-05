Off cycle elections: IG orders distribution of new vehicles, logistics for security management

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the distribution of additional 220 operational vehicles, including water canons, Armored Personnel Carriers, helmets, bullet proof vests, tear gas canisters etc, to the three affected states to intensify security arrangements for the elections.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi in Abuja.

The statement said the move was in a bid to have smooth electioneering processes in the forthcoming off cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states scheduled for 11th November, 2023,

READ ASLO:

Lagos seals Ajah market over poor waste management + photos

Lightning kills three students in Anambra

Attack on NLC President violates his human rights – NASU

Earlier, the IGP had organised trainings for the police officers who are involved in the election security management for the forthcoming elections and sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.

“The IGP therefore urges all stakeholders in the three states to embrace peace, uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during and after the elections as the Police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states,” added the statement.