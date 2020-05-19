The National Youth Service Corps has commiserated with Nigerians and the family of its fourth Director-General, Major General Edet Akpan, who died on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, expressed the condolences in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Adeyemi said Akpan repositioned the scheme on the path of growth during his tenure.

She said Akpan’s administration, which lasted from 1984 to 1988, led to the introduction and institution of the NYSC flag and anthem, which are still in use.

According to her, Akpan’s administration also established NYSC farms across the country, which enhanced the Community Development Service of corps members.

Adeyemi said the scheme was consoled by the fact that he lived a worthy life, touching so many people and institutions, which was the hallmark of a purposeful life that shall outlive him.