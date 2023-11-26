NUPRC boss, Fashola bag honorary degrees in UNIBEN

The University of Benin has conferred on Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the award of Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa.

The award was conferred on him at the just concluded 48th convocation ceremony at the university on Saturday.

Among the honorees were the immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and Betsy Obaseki, wife of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Other recipients included the Chief Operating Officer, Green Energy International Limited, Kayode Adegbulugbe, and Chief Charles Owensuyi-Edosomwan (SAN).

Shortly after the conferment. Komolafe thanked the management of UNIBEN for the honour, adding that the award was a call to more service to humanity

Komolafe said: “The lesson from this award is that we all live in a society and that it shows that whatever that we do, the society is watching.

“And that we should strive to give our best to the nation, believing that the nation is watching so that our labour will not go unrecognised.

“Today, myself and other honorees are appreciative of the University of Benin’s recognition of our various individual contributions to national development and we are poised to do more to this great nation.”

According to him, the young ones should feel challenged by this to contribute their quota to national development, adding that their contributions would be recognised.

On his part, Fashola charged the graduands to give back to the society as their degrees were a service to the society and the school.

“On behalf of the honorees, I pledge our commitment to the university of Benin,” he said.

Also, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, said the awardees made unique and outstanding contributions to the progress of the university and national development.