NSE elects first female president in 65 years

The Nigerian Society of Engineers has elected its first female President in its 65 years of existence, Margaret Oguntala.

The outgoing President of the Society, Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The NSE also elected other members of the National Executive through voting conducted online on November 21.

Oguntala would take over the reins of the Society from January 1, 2024 in accordance with the laws of NSE for a period of two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oguntala had been the Deputy President of the NSE for the past two years.

According to Gidari-Wudil, the election, which was to have been held during the NSE Annual General Meeting in November, was postponed due to a court injunction initiated by a contestant.

He said: “On this note, I wish to inform the general public that the state of affairs of the Nigerian Society of Engineers is stable and robust.

“I hereby wish to crave the indulgence of the newly elected Executive Committee Members to extend that same support to the in-coming President.

“Finally, to all the members of our great Society, I send my sincere appreciation for the trust they reposed in us to offer leadership in the last two years.

“Even though there may have been few challenges here and there, I am happy that we are leaving a united house.”

NAN reports that the newly elected members of the society include the President; Deputy President, Ali Rabiu; Vice Presidents, Joseph Adebayo (South West) and Danladi Adamu, (North East).

Other Vice Presidents are Rose Madaki (North West), Felicia Agubata, (South East), Bemogho Ofoeyeno (South South) and Ademola Agoro, (South West).

NAN reports that members of the National Executive Committees also elected are Ibrahim Hammadikko, (North East), Aliyu Dutsinma Ibrahim, (North East), Rachel Ugye (North Central), Ndifon Agbiji, (South South), Abraham Aghadike (South East) and Prof. Olumide Ogundipe (South West).

On the Statutory Audit Committee are Greg Ashibuogu, Clara Anyanwu-Amadi and Dr. Omolola Adetona.