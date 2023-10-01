NPL: Shooting Stars beat Plateau United + All Week 1 results

Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan on Saturday beat visiting Plateau United FC of Jos 2-1 in their opening match of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League season.

Shooting Stars, parading only four of their old players in the starting 11, struggled to take hold of the match.

The match was played at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

They however maintained a fair share of the game’s dominance through the use of the flanks and testing goalkeeper John Amah with feeble shots from some tame offensives.

Shooting Stars got it right finally in the 36th minute when Mutiu Olawale lifted from the left side in the middle for Ayobami Adekunle to rise and head down past Amah.

Plateau United should have drawn level seven minutes later when a low pullout swing from the left flank dropped in the goal area.

Gali Falke saved the situation with a timely clearance.

The hosts heightened their offensive tempo in the second half with some changes, benefiting from one of such in the 76th minute.

Substitute Anayor Ogbonna, five minutes after coming on, placed himself well to glance-head past the goalkeeper a pullout from the left flank.

The visitors pulled a goal back almost immediately to set the tone for a nervy end to the game as both sides heightened their play to gain advantage.

But the scoreline remained unchanged till the end.

NPL 2023/2024 Match Day 1 results

Shooting Stars FC 2-1 Plateau United FC

Heartland FC 2-2 Lobi stars FC

Sunshine Stars FC 1-0 Kano Pillars FC

Katsina United FC 1-0 Kwara United FC

Abia Warriors FC 1-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Enugu Rangers international FC 2-1 Doma United FC

Bayelsa United FC 5-3 Akwa United FC

Rivers United FC vs Remo Stars FC (postponed)

Enyimba international FC vs Bendel Insurance FC (postponed )

Sporting Lagos FC will host Gombe United FC on October 2.