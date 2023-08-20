NPAN congratulates Wale Edun, Mohammed Idris on appointment 

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has described as well deserved the appointment as ministers, Olawale Edun and Alh. Mohammed Idris.

A statement signed by NPAN President, Kabiru A. Yusuf disclosed that both Edun and Idris were Executive members of the Association.

While Edun was the Treasurer, Idris was the General Secretary, according to the statement.

“Their very rich resumes and track records speak for them and we congratulate them on their new assignments, while thanking Mr. President, for giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation building at this critical moment of national development.

“Mr. Edun, an economist, was the Chairman of Vintage Press, publishers of Nation Newspapers while Alhaji Idris, a public relations guru and media entrepreneur, is the Publisher of the Blue Print newspapers”