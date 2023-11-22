Nottingham Forest dealt Taiwo Awoniyi injury blow

Nottingham Forest have been dealt injury blows regarding attacker Taiwo Awoniyi over the international break as he played for the Super Eagles.

The player was called up to represent the national side over the last week, but had to withdraw due to injury.

The severity of the problem is still unknown, but the player is now doubtful for Forest’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground on Saturday.

READ ALSO:

Trade Missions: LCCI, China Council of Trade, other agree to sign MoU

EFCC arraigns medical supplier for N2.9m fraud

Messi, Ronaldo to meet in Miami-Al Nassr clash

Awoniyi featured in Nigeria’s opening 2026 World Cup qualifier against minnows Lesotho last Thursday, but only played 58 minutes in a surprising 1-1 draw.

In the aftermath of the game, the Nigerian FA announced that the player had left the national team camp due to a groin injury.

After discussions with the medical team and Forest’s club doctors, it was agreed that Awoniyi would return home early for further examination ahead of the clash with Brighton.