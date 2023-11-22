Trade Missions: LCCI, China Council of Trade, other agree to sign MoU

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce on trade missions and other key aspects.

The Director General of the LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, disclosed this in a statement she issued on Tuesday.

Other targeted areas Almona indicated include technical training, B2B sessions and continuous engagement.

The initiative, according to the statement, is to underscore the strong relations between the two countries.

These were made public when the LCCI received a 20-man delegation from the CCPIT and Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce last weekend at the Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The delegation was led by Yang Yong, the President of CCPIT.

Yong, in his speech, praised the resilient entrepreneurial nature of Nigerians, adding that about 30 percent of Guangzhou’s trade with Africa was with Nigeria.

He assured that the Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce was ready to collaborate with the LCCI to increase the volume of trade between both countries.

On his part, the LCCI President, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, in his remarks during the visit, highlighted several areas for investment in Nigeria such as agriculture, housing, transportation and renewable energy.

Asiwaju Olawale-Cole affirmed that Nigeria was open and set for investment, adding that the LCCI was ready to support all aspiring investors.

The meeting, according to Almona, provided the opportunity for LCCI and members of the delegation to reaffirm their commitment to the progressive improvement of trade, industrial and other ties between China and Nigeria.

Other opportunities include to “foster friendships and understanding between the business communities of Guangzhou in China and Lagos in Nigeria.

“Promote cooperation in trade, investment, technology transfer, services, and industry between the business communities.”

China-Nigeria relation, which dated back to the early 1970s, has progressed significantly in recent years.

Presently, Nigeria is China’s third largest trading partner in Africa and China is Nigeria’s largest hub of imports.