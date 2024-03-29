NNPC image-maker, others bag inaugural NIPR Spokespersons Awards

Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has bagged the 2024 Distinguished Spokesperson Award in Oil and Gas.

It was conferred on him by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations at the inaugural National Spokespersons Award 2024.

Soneye bagged the award on Wednesday in recognition of his amazing work of managing the image of Africa’s largest oil and gas company.

The NNPCL’s spokesperson, who was represented at the awards by Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa, Head, Relationship and Stakeholder Management of the Company, dedicated the award to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the corporation, Mele Kyari.

He said: “The GCEO’s unwavering support and guidance is instrumental to shaping my role as a Spokesperson.”

He also extended his appreciation to the entire corporate communications team for their collaborative efforts and dedication to excellence.

“This award is for the whole team and it will serve as motivation to continue striving for excellence in representing NNPCL, the sector and upholding the highest standards of communication,” Soneye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Spokespersons’ Awards is the highest honours celebrating Nigeria’s outstanding spokespersons who have demonstrated outstanding eloquence, integrity and effectiveness in their roles as spokespeople.

The event also saw no fewer than 25 other spokespersons from government and private organisations conferred with different categories of awards.

They are Peter Afunaya of the Department of State Services, who was conferred with the Distinguished Spokesperson in Crisis Management; and Brigadier General Tukur Gusau of the Defence Headquarters, who was conferred with Outstanding Military Spokesperson Award.

Others include Hakama Sidi Ali of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who was awarded Distinguished Spokesperson in Financial Service and Reuben Muoka of the Nigerian Communications Commission, who bagged the Distinguished Spokesperson in Technology.

The Nigeria Customs Service was awarded the Excellence in Regulatory Compliance, while their Spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, won the overall Spokespersons Award.

In his welcome address, President of NIPR, Ike Neliaku, said the award was designed for spokespersons to shine and be acknowledged for their work on a national platform by the institute.

Neliaku urged the winners to continue to project their organisations and the country in general in good light to ensure they achieve the target of the summit’s theme, which is: “Change Narratives, Change Society.”

The summit was organised in partnership with Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publishers of Spokespersons Digest.

NAN also reports that there were no fewer than 25 categories of awards, among which were corporate communications, public affairs, politics, media, advocacy, security, financial services, legislature, judiciary and other domains in Nigeria.

The National Spokespersons Awards was part of the National Spokespersons Summit, which was held on March 26 and 27.

It was declared open by Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, to change the narratives and reposition the nation’s reputation.