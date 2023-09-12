NIMASA trains seafarers, others on medical certification

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has trained seafarers, its employers and other stakeholders on medical certification.

Its Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said in Lagos Tuesday that the training also included other related issues concerning the health of Nigerian seafarers.

Jamoh was quoted in a statement to have said this at the enlightenment workshop held for seafarers, other stakeholders in Lagos.

Jamoh, represented by the Head, Administration and Human Resources Department, Hamisu Gambo, reminded attendees that the safety of seafarers lay at the heart of an efficient and productive maritime sector.

According to Jamoh, the safety and well-being of seafarers are paramount in ensuring the smooth operation and success of the maritime industry.

“The ability to maintain high medical standards and certifications is not only a legal requirement, but crucial to safeguarding the lives of those who dedicate their careers to the sea,” he said.

Jamoh added that the agency had organised the event to ensure that shipowners, workers unions, employers of labour and other stakeholders were well informed on the issue of seafarers’ medical certification.

“This workshop has been meticulously curated to address the pressing concerns faced by rejection of medical certificates issued to seafarers by some facilities.

“It is also to equip all with the knowledge and tools needed to meet the stringent medical requirements set forth by international maritime authorities,” he said.

Some of the topics addressed at the workshop included; comprehensive overview of medical fitness standards and guidelines as well as updates on the latest medical advancements.

Others include guidelines and understanding the medical examination process for seafarers.

Also, medical screening forms, plaques and certificates were distributed to approved doctors to aid in their screening of seafarers.

The forum served as an opportunity for networking among the medical and maritime practitioners.