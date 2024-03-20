Nigerian Immigration Service CG appoints new spokesman

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has approved the appointment of Kenneth Udo, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, as the new Service Public Relations Officer.

This was said in a statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Kenneth Kure.

Kure, in the statement in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that Udo succeeded Adedotun Aridegbe, who had since been promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration and presently serves as the Principal Staff Officer to the CG.

According to him, Udo is a native of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from the University of Abuja.

The statement added: “His professional development includes completion of various courses within and outside the country, including the 30th Superintendent Basic Course at the Immigration Training School in Kano.

“The Roundtable on Sudan Crises and regional security by the National Defence College, Return Counseling toolkit training, promoting migration protection and decision making, organised by IOM, UN Migration and European Union among others.

“With a wealth of experience in migration management, DCI Udo has served in diverse capacities throughout his career in the NIS.

“Notably, he served as a personal aide to the Honourable Minister of Interior from 1999 to 2005 and personal aide to the Comptroller General of Immigration from 2007 to 2010.

“He was also a Personal Assistant to several high-ranking officials within the NIS.”

Kure said Udo’s service extended beyond national borders, having served as Immigration Attaché in Washington DC, USA from 2017 to 2021.

He added that Udo served later as the Dean of Discipline at the Immigration Training School in Ahoada, Rivers State from 2021 to 2022.

Also Read:

Until his recent appointment, he held the position of Second-In-Command, Migration Management at the Service Headquarters in Abuja.

He was the focal officer, National Human Rights Commission as well as the focal officer, Return, Readmission and Reintegration Committee.

Udo has assumed duty at the NIS headquarters.