Nigerian Idol Season 7 is here! Here’s how to audition

Nigerian Idol has returned for the seventh season with the online auditions which opened last Sunday. If you’ve ever imagined yourself on a big stage with cheering fans screaming your name and dancing to your music, then here’s your chance to showcase your talent and become a star.

Below is a breakdown of the audition process to help you with everything you need.

First things first, you have to be between the age of 16 and 30 to participate in the competition.

Then log on to www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol

Fill in your details. This is required so you can be contacted should your audition be successful.

The details include:

Full name

A valid Nigerian Passport or National ID Card

A functional mobile telephone number

WhatsApp telephone number

Contact e-mail address

Your current location

Upload your 60 seconds audition video singing any song of your choice.

The online auditions for the new season will end on Sunday, 28 November 2021.

Nigerian Idol will return to DStv and GOtv screens in February 2022, and is sponsored by BIGI Drinks.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv /nigerianidol and follow the official Nigerian Idol handle on @NigerianIdol on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.