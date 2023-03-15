NigeriaDecides: Don’t allow Lagos to fall to opposition under Tinubu Presidency – Lawmaker

A member representing Akure South Constituency II at the Ondo state House of Assembly, Sunday Olajide has urged Lagos residents to vote for the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Olajide, in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, pleaded with various groups and interest groups not to allow Lagos under the Tinubu Presidency to fall into the hands of opposition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu is the incumbent Governor of Lagos state, seeking a second term as governor.

“Asiwaju Tinubu, the President-Elect, toiled and worked so hard to keep the state, so his hard work for the party needs to be compensated by party loyalists,” he said.

He said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had taken delivery of good governance to lofty heights and would espouse more developmental projects if he is re-elected.

“I am brimming with so much confidence that Gov. Sanwo-Olu will sweep the polls on Saturday because he has done well,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that Lagos had experienced more economic prosperity with the number of projects the governor had initiated.

“The administration has increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), repositioned the health and education sectors; introduced the Blue rail line project, and affordable housing estates for the people,” Olajide said.

He appealed to indigenes of Ondo State and other South West states residing in Lagos to support Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, saying Lagos should be in line with the party at the national level when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu-led government would be inaugurated on May 29.