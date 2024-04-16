The National Draw for the men’s and women’s versions of this year’s Federation Cup competition will take place on Thursday, 18th April 2024 at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja.
Already, the field for the national competition in the men’s draw has been trimmed to 64 following last week’s Play-off matches that saw the elimination of Classic FC of Adamawa, Simon Ben Academy of Kaduna, PRO Line of Kano, Crusaders FC of Bayelsa, KC FC of Kogi and Flight FC of Benue State.
From those games, Warinje FC of Bauchi, PCM FC of Ebonyi, Ine Stars of Edo, Zamfara United Feeders, Fr. Eburuaja of Imo and Gamji Eaglets of Taraba emerged to confirm their slots in Thursday’s draw ceremony.
The men’s competition will begin with Round of 64 matches, before the Round of 32, and then Round of 16 dovetailing to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the Grand Finale.
Also Read:
- Breaking: Dangote crashes price of diesel further
- Commercial bus driver dies after Lagos road accident
- 10 Northern governors to attend security symposium in U.S
- NFF to stage National Draw of 2024 Federation Cup competitions on Thursday
- Naira abuse: EFCC set to arraign Cubana Chief Priest
The women’s competition, which has 31 entries, will begin with Round of 32 games, then the Round of 16, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the Grand Finale.
States & Representative Teams (Men Competition)
Abia State: Enyimba FC, Abia Warriors
Akwa Ibom State: Akwa United, FC One Rocket
Anambra State: Solution FC, Edel FC
Bauchi State: Wikki Tourists, Warinje FC
Bayelsa State: Bayelsa United
Benue State: Lobi Stars
Borno State: El-Kanemi Warriors
Cross Rivers State: Rovers FC, May Frank FC
Delta State: Warri Wolves, Delta Marine FC
Ebonyi State: Cynosure FC, PCM FC
Edo State: Bendel Insurance, Ine Stars
Ekiti State: Ekiti United, Ekiti United Feeders
Enugu State: Rangers Int’l, Coal City FC
FCT: EFCC FC, Sporting Supreme FC
Gombe State: Gombe United, Doma United
Imo State: Ikukuoma FC, Fr. Eburuaja FC
Jigawa State: Lautai FC, Dutse Strikers
Kaduna State: Green Beret FC
Kano State: Kano Pillars
Katsina State: Katsina United FC, Jr. Danburan FC
Kebbi State: Discovery Talent Academy, Kebbi United
Kogi State: FC Bako
Kwara State: Kwara United, ABS FC
Lagos State: Inter Lagos FC, Ikorodu City FC
Nasarawa State: Nasarawa United, FC Basira
Niger State: Niger Tornadoes, Niger Tornadoes Feeders
Ogun State: Beyond Limit FC, Stormers Sports Club
Ondo State: Sunshine Stars, Adanimogo FC
Osun State: Osun United, Hammola Int’l FC
Oyo State: Ilaji FC, Shooting Stars
Plateau State: Plateau United, Mighty Jets
Rivers State: Rivers United, Ofirima FC
Sokoto State: Sokoto United, Jedo Academy
Taraba State: Gamji Eaglets FC, Karim United
Zamfara State: Zamfara United, Zamfara United Feeders
States & Representative Teams (Women Competition)
Abia State: Abia Angels, Ahudiya Nnem Queens
Bayelsa State: Bayelsa Queens, GoldenSun Sports Club
Benue State: Honey Badgers
Delta State: Delta Queens, Delta Ladies
Edo State: Edo Queens, Fortress Ladies
Ekiti State: Ekiti Queens
Enugu State: Bright Future FC, Greenfoot FC
FCT: Naija Ratels, ON Youth Academy
Imo State: Heartland Queens
Kaduna State: Kada FC, Gallant FC
Kogi State: Confluence Queens
Kwara State: Kwara Ladies FC
Lagos State: FC Robo Queens, Dannaz Ladies
Nasarawa State: Nasarawa Amazons
Ogun State: Remo Stars Ladies
Ondo State: Sunshine Queens, Onimang FC
Osun State: Osun Babes
Oyo State: Suit De Queens
Plateau State: Plateau United Queens, Mighty Jets Int’l Mata
Rivers State: Rivers Angels, Oske Lean FC