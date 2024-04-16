NFF to stage National Draw of 2024 Federation Cup competitions on Thursday

The National Draw for the men’s and women’s versions of this year’s Federation Cup competition will take place on Thursday, 18th April 2024 at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja.



Already, the field for the national competition in the men’s draw has been trimmed to 64 following last week’s Play-off matches that saw the elimination of Classic FC of Adamawa, Simon Ben Academy of Kaduna, PRO Line of Kano, Crusaders FC of Bayelsa, KC FC of Kogi and Flight FC of Benue State.



From those games, Warinje FC of Bauchi, PCM FC of Ebonyi, Ine Stars of Edo, Zamfara United Feeders, Fr. Eburuaja of Imo and Gamji Eaglets of Taraba emerged to confirm their slots in Thursday’s draw ceremony.



The men’s competition will begin with Round of 64 matches, before the Round of 32, and then Round of 16 dovetailing to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the Grand Finale.

The women’s competition, which has 31 entries, will begin with Round of 32 games, then the Round of 16, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the Grand Finale.



States & Representative Teams (Men Competition)



Abia State: Enyimba FC, Abia Warriors

Akwa Ibom State: Akwa United, FC One Rocket

Anambra State: Solution FC, Edel FC

Bauchi State: Wikki Tourists, Warinje FC

Bayelsa State: Bayelsa United

Benue State: Lobi Stars

Borno State: El-Kanemi Warriors

Cross Rivers State: Rovers FC, May Frank FC

Delta State: Warri Wolves, Delta Marine FC

Ebonyi State: Cynosure FC, PCM FC

Edo State: Bendel Insurance, Ine Stars

Ekiti State: Ekiti United, Ekiti United Feeders

Enugu State: Rangers Int’l, Coal City FC

FCT: EFCC FC, Sporting Supreme FC

Gombe State: Gombe United, Doma United

Imo State: Ikukuoma FC, Fr. Eburuaja FC

Jigawa State: Lautai FC, Dutse Strikers

Kaduna State: Green Beret FC

Kano State: Kano Pillars

Katsina State: Katsina United FC, Jr. Danburan FC

Kebbi State: Discovery Talent Academy, Kebbi United

Kogi State: FC Bako

Kwara State: Kwara United, ABS FC

Lagos State: Inter Lagos FC, Ikorodu City FC

Nasarawa State: Nasarawa United, FC Basira

Niger State: Niger Tornadoes, Niger Tornadoes Feeders

Ogun State: Beyond Limit FC, Stormers Sports Club

Ondo State: Sunshine Stars, Adanimogo FC

Osun State: Osun United, Hammola Int’l FC

Oyo State: Ilaji FC, Shooting Stars

Plateau State: Plateau United, Mighty Jets

Rivers State: Rivers United, Ofirima FC

Sokoto State: Sokoto United, Jedo Academy

Taraba State: Gamji Eaglets FC, Karim United

Zamfara State: Zamfara United, Zamfara United Feeders



States & Representative Teams (Women Competition)



Abia State: Abia Angels, Ahudiya Nnem Queens

Bayelsa State: Bayelsa Queens, GoldenSun Sports Club

Benue State: Honey Badgers

Delta State: Delta Queens, Delta Ladies

Edo State: Edo Queens, Fortress Ladies

Ekiti State: Ekiti Queens

Enugu State: Bright Future FC, Greenfoot FC

FCT: Naija Ratels, ON Youth Academy

Imo State: Heartland Queens

Kaduna State: Kada FC, Gallant FC

Kogi State: Confluence Queens

Kwara State: Kwara Ladies FC

Lagos State: FC Robo Queens, Dannaz Ladies

Nasarawa State: Nasarawa Amazons

Ogun State: Remo Stars Ladies

Ondo State: Sunshine Queens, Onimang FC

Osun State: Osun Babes

Oyo State: Suit De Queens

Plateau State: Plateau United Queens, Mighty Jets Int’l Mata

Rivers State: Rivers Angels, Oske Lean FC