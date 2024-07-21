NFF condoles SWAN president over mother’s demise

The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with the President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Isaiah Benjamin, over the death of his mother a few days ago.

The death of the mother of the SWAN president came only 10 months after the passage of his father.

The President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, implored the SWAN boss to take heart at this very difficult time for himself and members of his family as the loss of a parent is always something of great sorrow, pain and grief.

Gusau said: “We commiserate with the President of SWAN over this painful loss, coming less than a year after the death of his father.

“Our heartfelt condolences to him and members of his immediate family as well as close relations.

“We share in their moments of sorrow and grief.

“We acknowledge the role of sports writers as important stakeholders in Nigeria Football.

“Our prayer is that the Almighty will grant the deceased eternal rest, and also grant Mr. Benjamin and other members of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

