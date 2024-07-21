Tinubu, your policies are not friendly, causing more hardships — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has disclosed that the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration are not friendly and fuelling more economic hardship.

This was part of the statement he made on July 6 at the launch of the 30th edition of his annual prophecy book.

The book is titled: “Warnings To The Nations.”

Primate Ayodele stated that the current government would have been the best if they listened to advice but the policies formulated so far have not been helpful to the country and her citizens.

He made it known that the decisions of Tinubu’s government have further destroyed the country and if care isn’t taken, people will face more hardship and pain.

He said: “Tinubu’s government would have been the best if they listened to advice.

“The government is formulating policies that have bad intentions because they are not friendly.

“Sending money and rice to people will further destroy the economy.

“The tax policy is not helping the country at all.

“There is so much wrong in the government that is yet to be explained, if care isn’t taken, this is how they will destroy the country and people will be facing more hardship and pains.”

Ayodele advised the President to avoid being deceived by those celebrating his government because citizens are yet to experience a better economic situation where they can afford basic needs.

He stated that the country has resources that can help curb hardship, but they are not being put to use.

He urged Tinubu to adjust his policies to become friendly.

He stated: “Things are not palatable; Tinubu shouldn’t be deceived by those celebrating his government.

“The economic policy should be adjusted and let them put things in place because people are not happy.

“We have resources that can help curb economic hardship but we are not using them.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele mentioned that his prophecies are not to abuse the government or speak against them but to put them to work and speak truth to power.

He added: My prophecy isn’t to abuse the government or create panic but to put the government on their toes and whether they are fake or not, time will tell.

“The government needs to do something urgently, Tinubu should not be deceived.

“Economic hardship causes corruption and encourages insecurity.”

