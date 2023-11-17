New Imo CP advocates respect for human rights

The new Commissioner of Police in Imo, Danjuma Aboki, has advised officers and men of the command to uphold the respect for human rights, while discharging their duties.

Aboki gave the advice while addressing senior police officers in the Command, on Friday.

The new State’s Commissioner of Police who assumed duty on November 13, expressed his readiness to discharge his new assignment with utmost dedication.

He charged the senior officers to take the bull by the horn in providing security for lives and property in the state, irrespective of how challenging the task might be.

READ ALSO:

Insecurity: Matawalle tasks DIA on enhanced intelligence sharing, strategy

SEC set to galvanise capital market for infrastructure development

CAF Awards: Osimhen, nine others listed for consideration

“As officers and men of the command, you must respect the highest standards of fundamental human rights and rule of law in discharging your constitutional duties.

“In line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, we must be vanguards of justice and continue to work to improve police relations,“ he said.

The police chief decried the sit-at-home directive by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network, and urged the officers to work to phase out the directive for socioeconomic activities to thrive in the state.

He thanked Egbetokun for his logistics and other support that “ensured watertight security during the November 11 Governorship election.

He also thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for providing operational vehicles for the command and urged Imo residents to report suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to the police or other security agencies in the state.