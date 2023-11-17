CAF Awards: Osimhen, nine others listed for consideration 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, alongside other players listed for consideration in the men’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023.

Nine other players, including last year’s winner Sadio Mane, remain in contention for the Year’s award.

The InterClub Player of the Year award has 10 contenders.

There are Awards for Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year.

The ultimate winner of each category will be decided after votes from a voting panel.

The panel consists of CAF Technical Committee members, media professionals, Head Coaches and Captains of Member-Associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the InterClub competitions.

The Awards Gala will take place on December 11 at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick in Marrakech, Morocco.

Below are the lists of nominees:

Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al Ahli) Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon, SSC Napoli) Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon, Besiktas) Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain) Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco, Manchester United) Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal) Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, Sevilla) Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli) Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al Nassr)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly) Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal) Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United) Ronwen Williams (Sout Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns) Edouard Mendy (Senegal, Al Ahli)

InterClub Player of the Year (Men)

Aymen Mahious (Algeria, USM Alger/Yverdon-Sport) Zineddine Belaid (Algeria, USM Alger) Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Young Africans/Pyramids) Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt, Al Ahly) Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly) Yahia Attiyat Allah (Morocco, Wydad Club Athletic) Yahya Jabrane (Morocco, Wydad Athletic Club) Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns) Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly) Ali Maaloul (Tunisia, Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Under-21) (Men)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, Bournemouth) Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis) Bilal El Khannous (Morocco, KRC Genk) Lamine Camara (Senegal, Generation Foot/Metz) Amara Diouf (Senegal, Generation Foot)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger) Marcel Koller (Al Ahly) Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia) Walid Regragui (Morocco) Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year (Men)

The Gambia Equatorial Guinea Mauritania Morocco Senegal

Club of the Year (Men)