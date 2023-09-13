NDE trains 50 participants on goat production in Adamawa

The Adamawa office of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun a one-week training of 50 participants on Small Stock (Goat production – breeding and rearing).

Malam Abubakar Nuhu, Director-General (DG) of the agency, made this known when he declared the training open in Yola on Wednesday.

Nuhu, represented by the state Coordinator of the directorate, Malam Ibrahim Jimada, said the training was aimed at exposing the participants to goat production towards self reliance.

He said a total of 600 trainees across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were currently undergoing the training simultaneously.

According to him the training was organized by the Agency’s Rural Employment Department as a strategy in modern agricultural skills and empowerment in agri business engagements.

“The Small Stock Goat Production Training Schrme would impact positively on unemployed youth with innovative skills on Goat production along its value chain,” he said.

He said the initiative would play an important role in the socio-economic development of the farming communities, saying “I advise the participants to take the programme with utmost interest.”

The DG advised the youth against the search for paid employment and urged them to embrace skills acquisition as a viable option to paid employment.

“The NDE has identified a lot of demand driven labour intensive skills in technical, vocational, domestic, entrepreneurial and agricultural enterprises to close the skills gap among unemployed youth,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Edem Duke, director in charge of the Rural Employment Promotion in the directorate (REP), said the initiative was necessitated by the need to build the capacity of the youth on agricultural skills.

He explained that the Goat Production Training would generate income, improve livelihood, create employment and reduce Rural to urban migration.

Mr Ephraiham Silas, a participant who spoke on behalf of the participants, described the training as timely, especially considering the rate of unemployment among the youths.

He thanked the agency for considering them worthy for the training, assuring that they would implement all they have learnt at the training.