The Niola Cancer Care Foundation will this year partner Premium Eagle Media Limited, publishers of one of Nigeria’s leading online newspaper, The Eagle Online, for its cancer awareness programme.

The event is scheduled for October 5, 2019 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the objectives of promoting healthy lifestyle and living made it to start an annual health education event known as IJOYA.

IJOYA 3.0, tagged: DEWS Of Life (Dance, Exercise, Wellness and Screening), is an event organized by the Foundation in partnership with The Eagle Online; reputable fitness and exercise outfits – Safari Fitness and The Hit Squad; in conjunction with Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter to Dance, Exercise, Engage in Wellness activities, Screening and Exhibition Of Organic Food items in a bid to reduce risk of cancer and create awareness about the disease.

It is on record that the 2018 IJOYA 2.0 (2nd Edition) was attended by over 2,000 participants.

The Ijoya brand is gaining wider visibility and acceptance as a medium of awareness for health related education about cancer, the organisers said in a statement by its Founder, Eniola Salu Akintunde.

This year’s edition will take place on October 5, 2019 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between 7am and 10am. There will be Health Specialists in attendance with a projection of 5,000 participants.

ABOUT NCCF

In Nigeria, cancer screening, early detection and palliative care is largely unavailable in most of our Public Health Care Facilities.

Niola Cancer Care Foundation is Nigeria’s first Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to creating unmatched awareness on wellness with emphasis on colorectal cancer, conduct screening for early detection, advocate for better treatment and support research for its cure.

Our Vision as an organization is to set up Colorectal Cancer Screening Centers in Nigeria, with capacity to screen up to 100,000 individuals annually by the year 2030.

Our Mission is to campaign for wellness and early detection through communication and engagement platforms, while leveraging on solid partnerships with our stakeholders and volunteers.

OUR PROJECTS AND EVENTS

Since inception, Niola Cancer Care Foundation has been engaged in several initiatives and activities that reflect our core values and principles. Among our Projects and Events are Listed below:

. Niola Cancer Care Foundation ‘Spending Christmas Day with Cancer Warriors (2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018)– An event organized to donate food and medical supplies to cancer patients at the Cancer wards of designated teaching hospitals in Lagos State.

Spending Christmas Day With Cancer Warriors 2018 was the 4TH Edition and the event remains a success as we have been able to reach out to almost 700 patients who have been on admission in these hospitals over the last 4 years.

. We have screened close to 1,000 individuals For Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) between 2017 and 2018.

Furthermore, the Biggest Colon Cancer Association in USA, Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) Partnered with us (NCCF) in March 2018.

NCCF participated in the just concluded 2018 World Cancer Congress in Malaysia, with a presentation, titled: “OVERCOMING CHALLENGES OF HOLISTIC CANCER CARE IN LOW RESOURCE SETTINGS.”

. Furnishing of Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Oncology Department Out-Patients Waiting Room with Metal Chairs.

NCCF has been engaged in carrying out FOB tests in partnership with other hospitals and registered Laboratories.

We also provide awareness and health tips through health related Pep Talks and Presentations to Corporate organizations, Religious organizations, Associations and Schools in order to encourage healthy lifestyle for their workforce.

CONTACT:

Website: www.niolacancercarefoundation. com

Facebook: @niolafoundation

Twitter: @niolafoundation

Instagram: @niolafoundation

Instagram: ijoya_niola

Twitter: @ijoya_niola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ ijoya.niola