Nationwide Strike: No retreat, no surrender — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has told Nigerians to ignore news that it might suspend its planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The Congress made its position known in a terse statement by its National President, Joe Ajaero, on Tuesday evening.

Ajaero, in the statement on the official Twitter handle of the NLC, said Nigerians should ignore the news that it may not go ahead with the strike.

He tweeted: “Ignore fake rumours, NLC is never divided.

“We are one united and strong labour centre.

“The protest rally will be held Tomorrow (Wednesday) nationwide.”