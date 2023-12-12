Napoli, NFF congratulate Osimhen on CAF Award

Serie A champions, SSC Napoli, have congratulated Victor Osimhen for emerging as the new African footballer of the Year.

The Nigerian on Monday beat close rivals, Mohammed Salah and Achraf Hakimi, to the prestigious award.

In her congratulatory message on X, the Italian side wrote: “Victor-y

“Osimhen is the Men’s Player of the Year.

“Congrats, Victor.”

Osimhen scored 31 goals for Napoli, which led them to the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

Napoli are the reigning champions of Italy, having won the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season.

In history, Napoli has won three Serie A titles, six Coppa Italia titles, two Supercoppa Italiana titles, and one UEFA Cup.

In similar fashion, the Nigeria Football Federation also sent a congratulatory message to the new African king.

The NFF on its official X handle wrote: “Every Nigerian is Victor Osimhen.

“Behold, your African Footballer of the Year.

“Congratulations Victor Osimhen.”