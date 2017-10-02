NANS urges Niger Government to immortalise ex-president

The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged the Niger State Government to immortalise Mohammed Dauda, the ex-President of the association who passed on Sunday.

Dauda, the President of NANS between 2011 and 2012, died on Sunday enroute India where he had gone for medical treatment due to a protracted illness.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

Okereafor said the news of the demise of Dauda came to NANS with extreme sadness and shock after all that was done to secure his life “from the cold hands of death” proved abortive.

The statement said: “NANS under the leadership of Aruna Kadiri appreciates all genuine and progressive minded comrades, governments and individuals who have set aside tribes, regions and religions to raise millions of naira just for Dauda to be alive.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, we received the sad news of his demise minutes before landing in India.

“NANS, however, mourns our brother and comrade Muhammed Dauda.

“We wish to call on the Niger State Government to immortalise the beloved ex-President of NANS.

“NANS prays that may the gentle, rugged and dogged soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.

“May God also grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable and irreparable loss.”

Dauda departed Abuja for India on September 30 to receive treatment for alleged liver cirrhosis.

According to health experts, cirrhosis is a chronic progressive disease of the liver characterised by the replacement of healthy cells with scar tissue.