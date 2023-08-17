N6.9bn Fraud: Absence of co-defendants stalls Emefiele’s arraignment 

The arraignment of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja over N6.9 billion alleged procurement fraud has been stalled due to the absence of the first and second defendants who are said to be indisposed.

Emefiele was, however, present in court today (Thursday).

Following an application for adjournment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter to August 23, 2023.

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited on 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.

The embattled apex bank chief, who has been in detention since he was suspended from office on June 9, 2023, was accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The offence is contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Tuesday had fixed today (Thursday) for its ruling on an application by the Federal Government seeking to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearm charge” it filed against Emefiele.