N120b bribery allegation: Court rejects IGP’s motion to stop Senate probe

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday rejected a motion ex-parte the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, filed to stop the Senate from probing corruption allegations against him.

Idris had in the application he filed through his lawyer, Dr. Alex Iziyon (SAN), prayed the court to stop the Senate from going ahead with its plan to probe allegations that were raised against him by Senator Isah Misau, who is representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, pending the determination of a suit he earlier entered before the court.

Cited as respondents in the suit were the the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; the Senate itself; Senator Misau; Senator Francis Alimikhena; Senator Binta Garba; Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi; Senator Duro Samuel; Senator Ogba Obinna; Senator Nelson Effiong; and Senator Abdulaziz Nyako.

However, instead of granting the ex-parte order, Justice A.B. Mohammed ordered ‎Idris to go and put all the respondents on notice.

The court granted the IGP leave to furnish the relevant court processes to the respondents via substituted means to enable them to appear before the court to show cause why the interim injunction sought by the applicant in the motion No. M/222/17, should not be granted.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till November 16.