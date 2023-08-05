My first grandchild died from neglect in a government hospital — Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that his first grandchild died of medical neglect in a Federal Government hospital.

The President of the Senate spoke on Friday during the screening of the Lagos State ministerial nominee, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

He revealed that he was once a victim of medical negligence.

His words: “Like every other person, I have been a victim of medical neglect.

“I lost my first grandchild in 2019 in a federal medical centre.

“He died through bleeding.

“He was receiving a drip and it tissued in the night.

“There was no help, no doctor, no nurse.

“He bled until he lost over 60 percent of his blood and was almost going mental.

“He struggled and fell on the floor.

“He was looking for water to drink.

“He rolled on the floor outside and entered the early morning dew, and poured the dew all over his body, and that was where they found him.”

Akpabio said his grandchild was found the next morning in coma and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He added: “By that time, he had gone into a coma.

“I was on my way to Port Harcourt for the 2019 rally when they called me.

“I entered there and struggled with the doctor to revive him.

“They went and brought a defibrillator to attempt to revive the heart, but it did not work.”

The Senate President said he gathered that the defibrillator stopped working eight years ago.

He said: I used my hand and struggled with my personal physician.

“I could not revive him.

“I had to close his eyes and put him in the mortuary.”