Minister lauds new PSC boss innovative leadership skill

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, has lauded the newly appointed Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, for his innovative leadership

This is contained in a statement issued Monday by Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Sufuyan Ojeifo in Abuja.

The Minister said that there was no doubt that Arase would do well by providing innovative leadership in the PSC.

He said the new PSC Chairman was a decent, cerebral and disciplined police officer whose sterling career path has been benchmarked as the ultimate gold standard for integrity.

“This unique national responsibility lustrously shows the certitude that President Muhammadu Buhari has in your ability and dexterity to deliver.

“This call to national service is a demonstration of Mr President’s confidence in your competence and capacity to deploy your vast wealth of experience in delivering on the responsibilities of your new position.

“This is exemplified by Arase’s vast and wide experience and leadership demonstrated in all previous positions up to the position of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police,” he said.

Agba said he wished the new PSC boss a successful reign and offered absolute cooperation to the Commission.