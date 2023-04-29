Metro & Castle brings stakeholders together at its ‘Realtors Hangout’

It is going to be a cool atmosphere for entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, intellectuals and customers alike at yet another opportunity to brainstorm on issues affecting the housing industry in a convivial environment come May 6, 2023 as “Realtors Hangout 2.0” holds in Lagos State.

The big housing idea is being championed by one of the real estate giants in Nigeria, Metro & Castle Limited.

The company is under the leadership of Adekunle Abdul.

Poised to attract high flyers in the industry, the event, billed to hold at Metro Homes, Atlantic Layout, Lekki Gardens, Phase 4, Ajah, will open up business interactions among stakeholders, with a panel session involving discussants who are experts in the real estate industry.

According to information made available by the organisers, some of the resource persons lined up to discuss on the topic: “How To Become High Flyer in Real Estate Industry,” include Ajoke Kilanko and Peter Twinnept.

The discourse will be followed by a question and answer session from participants based on the topic as well as other burning matters relating to the industry.

A young community developer and philanthropist, Abdul disclosed that there will be special inspection sessions of some Metro Homes on sale by realtors in a bid to give opportunities to participants and intensify business transactions, adding that some mortgage banks that have been good associates in the industry will also have the opportunity to participate in the event.

They include First Trust Mortgage, Abbey Bank and Homebase Bank.