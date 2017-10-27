Meet British designer coming to Nigeria as coach for GTBank Fashion Weekend Masterclass

British designer, Giles Deacon, will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to give a Masterclass filled with insights, drawing from his experiences, challenges and success as a fashion illustrator.

kGiles Deacon had to contemplate this question when he launched his eponymous fashion line in 2004. Deacon didn’t always want to be a fashion designer. The British designer grew up hoping to be a marine biologist. But once he discovered his passion for illustration, he attended Central St. Martens, a public tertiary art school in London, England.

Ever since his groundbreaking debut in 2004, the British designer has fine-tuned his vision of challenging the traditional ideas of women’s wear. He spent time at the Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci studios, among others, and he’s honed his knack for mixing superior craftsmanship with whimsical irreverence. One of the hottest tickets on London runways, Giles dabbles with unlikely proportion and padding, wild prints, and pop-culture references and has dressed popular celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Thandie Newton, Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Solange Knowles, amongst several others.

This brings us back to the question: “What does it take to start — and, more importantly, sustain — a new fashion brand?” Giles Deacon would be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend on November 11 and 12, 2017 to give a Masterclass filled with insights and enlightening answers on this question, drawing from his experiences, challenges, and success in the fashion industry.