MandyKiss to Naira Marley: Impregnate if you can’t marry me

An Instagram influencer, MandyKiss, has told Nigeria’s prominent singer, Naira Marley, to impregnate her even if he can’t merry her.

The content creator stated this in an interview with podcaster, Timi Agbaje, saying she longs to be with Naira Marley.

MandyKiss spoke in reaction to a question by Agbaje on the idea behind the permanent tattoo of Naira Marley on her body.

She replied: “Let me just say I love Naira so much.”

When asked if she thought the singer could one day marry her, MandyKiss replied: “Ah!

“E fit happen o!

“Even if Naira Marley doesn’t marry me, make e just give me one pikin.

“Pere!

“Let him just impregnate me.

“Yes.

“Let me just get pregnant for him.

“So, I’ll be like: ‘My child’s father owns this tattoo on my body.’”