Man who raped 62-year-old woman among 250 nabbed by police in Borno

The Borno State Police Command says it has secured 250 convictions within the past three months, that is from July 1 to September 30, 2023

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Mohammed Lawan, made this known on Monday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Lawan, who spoke when he briefed newsmen on the achievements of the command in the past three months, said a total of 537 suspects were arrested for various crimes, including, robbery, culpable homicide, gender-based violence, vandalism and public nuisance within the period under review.

He lauded Governor Babagana Zulum’s administration for reviewing the Borno State Penal Code, which he said facilitated the convictions and prescribed stiffer penalties for criminals.

He said: “The success recorded in timely prosecution and conviction of the suspects is as a result of the recently assented Borno State Penal Code Law, 2023.

“This is part of the efforts of the Governor in restoration of peace in the state for sustainable growth and development.”

Lawan lauded the people of Borno State for being security conscious and providing prompt and useful information to the police for necessary action.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that among the suspects arrested is one Hamisu Dauda, 37, of Panshani village in Shani Local Government Area, who allegedly raped a 62-year-old woman and robbed her of N42,700.

There was also the case of one Umar Goni, 25, in Monguno, who stabbed one Zarami Modu, 35, for allegedly enticing his wife.