Police arraign man for alleged N20.2m theft

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday arraigned a 29-year-old man, Odo Martins, for allegedly stealing N20.2 million belonging to QNET Network Company.

Martins is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, fraudulently obtaining, stealing and breach of peace.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant had on August 18 at about 10am in the Abule-Egba area of the state conspired with three others, now at large, to commit the crime.

She said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace after collecting the said amount of N20.2 million by fleeing Lagos State to Enugu State.

Ikhayere noted that the offences contravened Sections 411, 314 (B), 168 (D) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million and two responsible sureties in like sum.

Owolabi said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant.

He also ordered that both sureties must present evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the matter until November 30 for mention.