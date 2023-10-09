Lagos backtracks on reopening of Ladipo Market

The Lagos State Government has backtracked on its decision to re-open the Ladipo Market.

Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, made the clarification on Monday.

Gbadegesin said the market would remain closed because it had been observed that its management had not fully met stipulated mandatory safety and environmental measures earlier outlined by the authority.

He said those conditions were required before the market would recommence business activities.

He said: “Our primary concern is the safety of the people and environmental well-being at marketplaces.

“Reopening is contingent upon strict adherence to the safety conditions set forth by LAWMA.

“It is imperative that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent any potential risks.”

The LAWMA boss added that while several markets had successfully met the outlined safety requirements and had been permitted to resume businesses, Ladipo Market would also be reopened to business activities once it passes the requisite safety audit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market was earlier reopened alongside Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo and Alamutu markets.

When officials of LAWMA arrived for the official reopening of the market, they observed that an essential part of the conditions had not been met.