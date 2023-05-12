Man remanded for assaulting wife, police in Badagry

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos State, Friday ordered the remand of a 51-year-old man, Emeka Ufoo, for beating his wife and assaulting an Inspector of Police on lawful duty.

Chief Magistrate Fadahunsi Adefioye ordered that Ufoo should be remanded in Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry.

The defendant was in Court on a three-count charge of assault, stealing and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP. Clément Okuoimose, told the Court that the defendant committed the offences on April 25, at about 2.30 p.m. at Badagry Roundabout.

Okuoimose said Ufoo conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by beating his wife Nkeruika and collecting her bag in the public.

According to the Prosecutor, the defendant unlawfully dragged a bag containing the sum of N121,000, one Infinix Android phone valued at N75,000 and one Access Bank ATM.

“Ufoo unlawfully also assaulted one Inspector of Police, Tanpinu Sunday, by biting him on his right hand while resisting arrest.

“The defendant also failed to provide school fees and feeding allowance for his five children,” he said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 169, 287, 247 and 248 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until May 18 for hearing.