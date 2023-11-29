Man docked for allegedly stealing refrigerator, items worth N410,000

A 28-year-old man, Khalid Usman, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a refrigerator and other items worth N410,000.

Usman, who resides at Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, is standing trial on three counts bordering on stealing, burglary and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant and two others now at large broke into the house of one Ahmed Abubakar while he was at work.

According to Leo, the defendant and his accomplices stole a refrigerator valued at N230,000, two stabilisers valued N60,000 and a TV set valued at N120,000.

Leo said the defendant was caught and handed over to the police with one of the stolen stabiliser while his accomplices escaped with the other stolen items.

The prosecutor stated that the offences contravened sections 217, 211 and 232 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and one of the surety must be a blood relation to the defendant.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until December 20, for hearing.