A man, Ogbonnaya Daniel, has been arrested by operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday for for killing the 11-year-old daughter of his co-tenant, Ukamaka Nwuzor.

This was revealed by the spokesperson of the Command, Loveth Odah, in a statement in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Odah said the matter was reported to the command’s ‘B’ Division, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki by the deceased’s father, Peter Nwuzor.

She said following the beating, the victim was taken to the Alex Ekweme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for treatment, where she was confirmed dead.

Odah said the suspect had been arrested and investigation was ongoing, after which he would be charged to court.

The statement read: “On May 2, 2020 at 2.15pm, one Peter Nwuzor of Omege Avenue, Abakaliki, reported at ‘B’ Division Kpirikpiri, that by 9am of the same date, his co-tenant at the aforementioned address, one Ogbonna Daniel, aged 28, a native of Asaga in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, beat up his daughter Ukamaka Nwuzor, aged 11, to a coma.

“Following the report, police detectives immediately visited the scene of the incident. The victim was rushed to the A-E Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FETHA I) for medical treatment, but was later confirmed dead by the medical practitioner on duty. The corpse was deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a next-door neighbour of the deceased’s family and there was an altercation that the deceased (Ukamaka) poured unclean water near the suspect’s apartment. As a result, he descended on her, beat her to a coma, which led to her death.”