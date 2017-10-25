Maina: Malami gives conditions to speak

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday gave conditions for him to speak on the lingering crisis over the reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service of the wanted ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Malami stated his position in an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

He said he would speak only during the hearing to which he has been invited by the Senate or on the instruction of his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami told Vanguard: “I am a legal practitioner, who is always guided by law and public interest and will therefore not do anything that deviates from the law or breaches public interest.

“I believe that Nigerians are entitled to know the truth in the entire saga and I am ready to speak directly to them when I appear before the Senate since I have been summoned by the legislature, which is investigating the matter.

“I will not however talk until I get clearance from my principal on the matter and I look forward to addressing anxious Nigerians on the matter when I appear before the senators.”

Maina, who was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged N2 billion fraud, had his appointment in the Federal Civil Service terminated for absenteeism after fleeing the country.

He, however, resurfaced in the country last month and was reinstated into the civil service and promoted.

Buhari on Monday ordered the termination of his appointment.